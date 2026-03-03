Mohali: Kharar woman accuses senior manager of ₹25 lakh fraud, sexual misconduct

A Kharar-based insurance professional has accused her immediate superior of duping her of ₹25 lakh, coercing her into registering her car in his name and subjecting her to harassment, said police on Monday. Police booked the accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions related to rape and attempt to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. (HT Photo)

The victim, a Kharar resident, who works at an insurance company, alleged that her regional senior manager pressured her to hand over ₹25 lakh, she got after selling her inherited property in Delhi, for investment. She claimed he never invested the money and even refused to return it.

In her complaint to the police, she also alleged that she purchased a Honda Amaze with her own money but registered it in accused’s name after he told her that doing so would reduce registration charges, adding that he is now declining to transfer it back to her name.

She further told police that he made repeated sexual advances at her, asked her to leave her family for him and made late-night obscene calls. On refusal, he threatened her against taking legal action against her over the money and the car.

Acting on her complaint, the City Kharar police station registered a case. Police booked the accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions related to rape and attempt to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.