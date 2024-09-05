Mohali: Landran student ‘stabs’ classmate, held

: A hotel management student at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, allegedly stabbed his classmate with a chef’s knife after an altercation over cleaning the table. CGC Landran has expelled three students for their role in the case. (HT Photo)

It all started during a class on Tuesday when the victim, Manav, 21, of Ludhiana, prepared ‘Pav Bhaji’ and cleaned up his side of the table.

The accused, Tarun of Patiala, allegedly asked him to clean the entire table, which led to an altercation. The matter soon escalated with both students coming to blows before Tarun stabbed Manav in the stomach.

Victim’s father, Dalip Chand, said that his elder son, Neeraj, who studies at the same campus, had been informed by a friend about the incident. “By the time we reached the campus, the college authorities had taken my son to a private hospital in Phase-9, where he was put on ventilator support.”

A cop privy to the investigation said the victim, though unconscious, is out of danger.

The accused, who was also injured in the scuffle, was briefly hospitalised before he was arrested on Wednesday. Teams are working to recover the weapon used in crime.

Police have booked two other students, apart from Tarun, and are verifying their role in the case. CGC Landran, meanwhile, has expelled all three students.

A statement issued by the college read: “We are deeply concerned about this extremely unfortunate incident. The matter is currently under investigation. In accordance with our policies, students involved in this incident have been expelled, as the college maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards violence. The safety and well-being of our students and employees remain our highest priority.”

A case under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (attempt to murder), 3(5) (act done by several persons) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sohana police station.