Mohali man loses 1.26 lakh in cyber fraud

Over seven years after an assault accused was allegedly tortured in custody at the Mubarikpur police post, the Dera Bassi police have booked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). Mohali’s Phase 11 police had recently transferred the complaint to the cyber crime police. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as ASI Sahib Singh of Sirhind, Patiala.

Singh in 2017 had booked four persons, namely Gurjant Singh, Surjant Singh, Nonu and Money, all residents of Kheri village in Dera Bassi, in an assault, rioting and Arms Act case.

The ASI was posted at the Mubarikpur police post when he arrested Gurjant. While the accused was in custody, the ASI allegedly assaulted him. Gurjant’s counsel approached court against the alleged custodial torture.

The court then ordered police to get Gurjant medically examined, following which it came to fore that he suffered multiple injuries after being taken into custody by the ASI.

Gurjant also approached the Punjab State Human Rights Commission in 2017 after which a probe was ordered.

An investigation was initiated by a superintendent of police (SP)-level officer. It was established during the probe that there was a difference between the medical reports of Gurjant at the time of his arrest and after being taken into police custody.

After the report was submitted to the Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek, he ordered registration of FIR against the accused ASI.

The ASI has already been suspended. He has now been booked under Sections 323 (intentionally causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dera Bassi police station. Police have yet to arrest the accused.