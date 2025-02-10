Mohali: Man sends ‘fake cops’ to extort 15 lakh from friend, held

Police have arrested a Kharar resident who allegedly extorted ₹15 lakh from his Morinda-based friend through an elaborate conspiracy with his five associates, who approached the latter posing as officials of the Jalandhar crime branch. The arrested accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh Gill, alias Raja, 40. Police have also nominated Pannu, who posed as a DSP, besides four other men, who posed as cops. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Under the false pretext that the cops were pursuing him for helping a gangster flee abroad, the accused extorted the money from his friend.

The victim, Sham Lal Sharma, 39, works for an immigration company, owned by his friend Sukhwinder Singh, in Phase 3B2, Mohali.

Sharma told police that his friend Raja, whom he knew for long, had recommended him a pet shop in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, for his pet’s grooming.

On January 31, he took his pet there, along with his nine-year-old son and friend Sandeep Kumar, in a Toyota Fortuner car.

Raja, along with his wife, was also present outside the shop as he had fixed an evening appointment the same day.

Sharma said when he came out of the shop, three men, including one in a police uniform and carrying a pistol attached with his service belt, apprehended him.

Handcuffing him, they made him meet Pannu, who introduced himself as a DSP.

The accused then took him and Sandeep to a hotel in Kharar in his Fortuner car, while Raja, along with the DSP, followed the SUV in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

Sharma further narrated that Raja threatened him that cops were there to arrest him as “he had helped a gangster fly abroad and sought ₹30 lakh for settlement”.

Intimidated, Sharma said, he offered ₹15 lakh, following which he asked his friend Sukhwinder Singh to transfer ₹4 lakh in his account urgently, citing that “his mother suffered a heart attack’.

He eventually sent the accused to collect gold jewellery from his home. The accused further went to Fatehgarh Sahib to get ₹10 lakh from Sharma’s jeweller friend in lieu of the gold.

The accused allegedly also took his gold chain, which he was wearing at the time of his alleged abduction. After he paid them the money, the accused finally released him, following which he revealed his ordeal to Sukhwinder and the real reason for borrowing ₹4 lakh.

“After probing the matter myself, I discovered that Raja conspired with his associates, including Pannu, who owns a Mercedes, bearing a Delhi number, to extort the money,” Sharma alleged in his police complaint. A senior police officer said Raja, who was also into immigration consultancy business, had a criminal past and was facing cheating cases.

All accused have been booked under Sections 140 (2) (kidnapping), 308 (4) (extortion), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and under Arms Act at the City Kharar police station.