Mohali: Manav Mangal Smart School holds first annual cultural function, ‘Rhythmix’

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 12, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Sanjay Sardana, director, Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers

Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 88, held its first annual cultural function, “Rhythmix”. The students entertained the audience with various cultural items. The event commenced with the principal presenting the students’ achievements. The students paid their obeisance to god through a prayer song and “Ardaas”. They also presented a show, “Dad - My Super Hero”, showcasing their love. Parents also witnessed a yoga performance. The students narrated the “Ramayana” story in the form of a dance ballet. A performance, “The Unstoppables”, was also presented.  The students delivered a bhangra performance in Punjabi costumes and also presented a dance, “Rang Punjab De”. The parents appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers.  Director Sanjay Sardana also congratulated them for putting together the show.

Students of Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, performing at the function. (HT Photo)
Students of Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, performing at the function. (HT Photo)

