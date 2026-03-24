Mohali MC to hold ₹226.89 crore budget meeting today

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) will convene a special budget meeting on Tuesday to discuss and approve its proposed budget for the financial year 2026–27, along with key civic agendas. The civic body has proposed a nearly 20% increase in its annual budget. (HT Photo)

The civic body has proposed a nearly 20% increase in its annual budget, pegging it at ₹226.89 crore for 2026–27. Notably, the proposal does not include any new taxes or major fresh projects.

Last year, the Punjab government had approved a reduced budget of ₹188 crore against the MC’s proposed ₹211 crore for 2025–26, with several cuts imposed by the local bodies department under key expenditure heads. The MC had projected a surplus, estimating expenditure at ₹158.69 crore.

For the upcoming financial year, the MC has projected a significant rise in income, estimating receipts of ₹226 crore. The civic body expects higher contributions from the Punjab Municipal Fund ( ₹100 crore), property tax ( ₹70 crore), advertisement fees ( ₹29 crore), water tax ( ₹7 crore) and rent lease payments ( ₹3 crore). Of the total proposed expenditure of ₹226 crore, the MC plans to spend ₹72 crore on the establishment branch—including staff salaries— ₹7 crore on contingency expenses, ₹83 crore on committed expenditure such as solid waste management, water supply and sewerage services, and ₹64 crore on development works across the city.

Apart from the budget, the House will deliberate on several pending civic issues. The MC is set to revisit the proposal for mechanical sweeping of internal ‘C’ roads, which had earlier been shelved. Officials have flagged deteriorating road conditions and stressed the need for regular mechanised cleaning. A fresh estimate of ₹3.91 crore for a three-year period has been prepared, covering 50.

57 kms of internal roads to be cleaned on a rotational weekly basis.

Another key agenda pertains to the cleaning and de-silting of Patiala Ki Rao, a seasonal choe that frequently faces issues of silt accumulation and garbage dumping. The MC will consider a proposal worth ₹4.18 crore aimed at restoring the natural flow of the choe, preventing water logging during the monsoon, and improving overall sanitation in adjoining areas.