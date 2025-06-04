Mohali: Mobile phones worth 60 lakh stolen from shop in Zirakpur

In a major theft incident, unidentified miscreants targeted a mobile phone shop on VIP Road in Zirakpur during the wee hours of Monday and stole mobile phones worth ₹60 lakh. Zirakpur police said the accused would be identified and apprehended soon. (HT File)

The incident unfolded around 2.30 am when the burglars broke the shutter lock of Phone Zone, owned by Hardeep Jindal. Initial estimates suggest that around ₹2 lakh in cash and dozens of mobile phones of various makes were stolen.

Speaking about the case, Zirakpur station house officer (SHO), inspector Gagandeep Singh, said, “Our team is actively working on the case. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the accused will be identified and apprehended soon.”

As the theft has raised concerns among local shopkeepers, officials said footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity was also being analysed to trace the suspects.