Mohali: Nepalese kidney donor got 7 lakh for transplant, says police

A probe into the illegal kidney transplant case, linked to a private hospital in Kharar, has revealed that the donor, a Nepalese national, was paid around ₹7 lakh for the procedure. The recipient, Varinderpal, from Delhi has already been taken into custody and remains under medical observation. Police said the recipient would be formally arrested once declared fit.

Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the case, say officials. (HT photo)

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The investigation indicated that the absconding surgeon, who allegedly performed the transplant, arranged for the donor, Ashish Thaman, to travel from Nepal to Punjab. The development has strengthened the probe into how the donor and recipient were brought together and the role of intermediaries in facilitating the process.

The case had surfaced after a raid at Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital, following which the facility was sealed. Officials have maintained that the exact location of the transplant procedure is still under verification.

So far, three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The recipient is likely to be the next to face arrest after recovery.

During the investigation, officials found that the donor had agreed for the transplant in exchange for money and was brought to India through arrangements made by the accused. The financial transaction and travel details are being examined as part of the probe.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities are also verifying documents related to the transplant process, including medical approvals and identity records, to establish whether due procedures were followed. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the case, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities are also verifying documents related to the transplant process, including medical approvals and identity records, to establish whether due procedures were followed. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the case, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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