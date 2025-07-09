Mohali: Pedestrian killed in Lalru hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle near Malikpur village in Lalru late Sunday night. The driver fled the spot after the collision, police said. Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver under Section 281 (rash driving on a public way) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lalru police station. (HT File)

The victim, a man estimated to be in his early 40s, has not yet been identified. According to officials, the man was walking along the roadside when the vehicle, suspected to be a truck or similar heavy transport, struck him and sped off without stopping.

“No one has come forward to identify the deceased. We’ve searched the nearby areas but haven’t been able to trace his family,” said Investigative officer Jagtaar Singh. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver under Section 281 (rash driving on a public way) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lalru police station. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle using CCTV footage from nearby installations and local eyewitnesses.