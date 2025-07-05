Mohali police arrest contractor for filing fake theft complaint

Police on Saturday arrested a man for lodging a fake theft complaint, marking the third such incident of false reporting in the district in recent days. The accused, Jatinder Pandit, a contractor by profession, had dialled emergency helpline number 112 on July 4, claiming that his motorcycle and ₹1 lakh had been stolen by some of his workers. The arrested accused in Mohali police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Acting swiftly, a police team led by SHO Aerocity Satwinder Singh reached the spot. However, during the investigation, police found that the accused had fabricated the story. In reality, Jatinder had given his motorcycle to one of his employees himself and promised to collect it later after settling pending wages.

Instead of resolving the matter, Jatinder tried to pressure his workers by falsely accusing them of theft, police said. He was booked and arrested on the spot.

DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said that while police are prompt in responding to distress calls, such fake complaints waste crucial time and resources. “We act immediately on emergency calls, but false reports pull us away from serious crime matters,” he added.

A similar fake snatching complaint was recently filed in Phase 11 and Phase 1, both of which turned out to be false. Mohali police have urged citizens to refrain from misusing emergency services, warning that action will be taken against those who file misleading or fake reports.