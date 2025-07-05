Mohali: Police arrest key accused in Lalru dhaba owner attack

After over two months of evading arrest, the key accused in the brutal assault on a Lalru dhaba owner has been arrested by the SAS Nagar police. The accused, Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Surat Manauli, was tracked and arrested on June 30 from Pilkhani village in Haryana. The arrested accused Gagan was produced before a local court and remanded to five days’ police custody. (HT photo for representation)

Gagandeep, along with four accomplices, attacked Dalwinder Singh alias Rinku, owner of Pradhan Dhaba in Mamoli village, on April 20. The group allegedly dragged Rinku out of his cabin and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him grievously injured and partially paralysed. CCTV footage captured the assailants pulling the victim outside and later showed him lying in a pool of blood.

On Wednesday morning, police took Gagan to the Jharmal riverbank in Lalru to recover the weapon used in the crime. During the operation, Gagan attempted to escape from custody, resulting in a fracture in his right leg. He was then shifted to the government hospital in Dera Bassi for treatment.

Police had earlier arrested the three accused, followed by the arrest of another accused named Golu. However, Gagan remained absconding and reportedly shifted locations between Haryana and areas near the Nepal border to avoid arrest. Acting on human and technical intelligence, a team from Subdivision Dera Bassi, led by SHO Lalru and incharge of police post Lehli, traced Gagan and arrested him.

Police said that due to deep head injuries inflicted during the assault, the victim Rinku continues to suffer from partial paralysis and loss of speech. Investigation also found that the incident stemmed from a prior dispute between the accused and the victim.

Investigating Officer SI Amandeep said, “The victim has multiple stitches on his head. It was a brutal assault. He has been unable to move his body since the incident. We have now arrested the main accused who had been on the run since April.”

Following the incident police had registered a case under sections 109, 115(2), 117(2), 117(4), 118(1), 118(2), 126(2), 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Gagan was produced before a local court and remanded to five days’ police custody.