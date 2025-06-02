Mohali police arrest six drug peddlers, seize 263 gm heroin

Mohali Police arrested six drug peddlers in three different incidents from various locations across Kharar and seized a total of 263.9 gm heroin from their possession, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said on Sunday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Lakha Wala village (Ferozepur), Sandeep Kumar of Patel Nagar (Ferozepur), Dimple of Faridkot Road (Ferozepur), Jagjir Singh of Sena Saada village (Fazilka), Sinder Singh of Daladali village (Fazilka) and Jivan Singh. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Lakha Wala village (Ferozepur), Sandeep Kumar of Patel Nagar (Ferozepur), Dimple of Faridkot Road (Ferozepur), Jagjir Singh of Sena Saada village (Fazilka), Sinder Singh of Daladali village (Fazilka) and Jivan Singh.

SSP Hans added that the arrests were made as part of the ‘War against drugs’ campaign in the Kharar sub-division.

In the first case, Kharar city police station arrested accused Jagjir Singh and Sinder Singh after setting up a special blockade near Gurdwara Sahib, Sunny Enclave, close to the Green Market Chowk. The arrests were made after the police signalled a white Hyundai Xcent with a taxi number, being driven suspiciously by Jagjir Singh, to stop. The driver attempted to flee but was apprehended. The passenger was identified as Sinder Singh. A total of 100 gm heroin was recovered from their possession.

In the second case, Kharar city police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a trio on a motorcycle near Mamupur bridge. Upon checking, the accused Gagandeep Singh, Sandeep Kumar and Dimple were found possessing 139 gm of heroin.

In the third incident, accused Jivan Singh was arrested near Phase 8 after trying to suspiciously walk away upon seeing the police. A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 24.9 gm heroin.

All six accused were produced before the respective courts and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

SSP Hans said the Mohali Police are committed to taking strict action against drug peddlers and anti-social elements, adding that the drive will continue with full force in the district.

Opium smuggling network uncovered, three apprehended

The anti-narcotics cell arrested three key members of a vast opium smuggling operation.

The investigation began when the team, acting on intelligence, apprehended Punjab-based drug supplier Sunil Kumar with opium in Chandimandir on May 29. Sunil was immediately taken into two-day police remand to identify his source.

During interrogation, Sunil revealed the supplier to be Hariom, a resident of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Following this lead, Hariom was arrested from his home district on May 31. The questioning further led to the arrest of Deepak from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, who was Hariom’s source for the opium, on the same day.

Both Hariom and Deepak were presented in court on Sunday and remanded to four days of police custody. They face charges under Sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Chandimandir police station.

Police are intensifying interrogations to dismantle the entire drug supply chain and identify all individuals involved, including the principal drug kingpins.