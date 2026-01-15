Mohali police crack Rana Balachauria murder: Nine arrested after six-state manhunt

A six-state manhunt stretching from Punjab to West Bengal has led to the arrest of nine accused so far, including shooters, in the murder of Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, who was gunned down during a kabaddi tournament in Sector 79, Sohana, on December 15, 2025. Police said the conspiracy to kill Rana Balachauria was hatched in October 2025 (HT File)

Mohali police, with support from the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and central agencies, arrested three accused from Howrah railway station in Kolkata, bringing a dramatic end to a chase that saw police teams track the suspects across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal, while the accused constantly changed routes and vehicles to evade arrest.

Giving details to the media on Wednesday, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said the murder was carried out on the directions of foreign-based gangsters Balwinder Singh, alias Donny Bal, and Amarjit Singh, alias Khabba.

Acting on instructions of the Punjab DGP, special teams were constituted and put on continuous surveillance using CCTV footage analysis, mobile phone tracking and human intelligence.

According to police, the motive behind the murder of Kanwar Digvijay Singh alias Rana Balachauria was to establish dominance over kabaddi tournaments in the region. Police said Balachauria’s growing influence in organising and controlling kabaddi events had become a point of friction for rival gangsters, who wanted to assert supremacy and control over tournament-related activities, including sponsorships, player participation and local influence

Police said the conspiracy to kill Rana Balachauria was hatched in October 2025. On December 15, the shooters reached the Kabaddi venue in Sector 79 and fired at Rana Balachauria at close range, killing him on the spot. The attack, which took place around 5.30 pm at a ground in Sector 79, occurred as hundreds of spectators and players were gathered for the match. The accused escaped using pre-arranged logistical support despite the presence of a large crowd.

Karan Pathak, 23, a school dropout from Amritsar with previous two cases of quarrel and violence, is one of the shooters. Aditya Kapoor, alias Makhan, currently absconding, fired alongside him. Tarandeep Singh, 25, holding an MA in sociology from Ludhiana, played a critical operational role.

He conducted recce, remained present near the spot and ensured the shooters’ escape. He was on the bike waiting for the shooters. Tarandeep has one case registered against him in Mohali under the Arms Act, investigators said.

Sukhsherpal Singh, alias Akash Uppal, 22, a relative of gangster Khabba, emerged as a key conspirator. Police said he arranged logistics, safe hideouts, mobile phones and transport. He also helped the shooters rent a flat in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, where they stayed before the incident.

Gagandeep Singh, alias Karan Sohal, was tasked with checking nearby areas and adjoining routes to ensure there was no police presence. Ashdeep Singh provided financial support for accommodation, travel and daily expenses.

Davinder Singh , alias Tinka, a cab driver from Kalka, facilitated movement between cities.

Harpinder Singh, alias Middi, who was later killed in a police encounter in Lalru, remained in constant touch with the shooters, gave real-time directions and coordinated their escape.

Other arrested accused are Jugraj Singh and Mandeep Singh, both residents of Amritsar.

After the murder, the accused fled from Mohali to Panipat by taxi, then changed vehicles and routes repeatedly, moving through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Siliguri, before returning to Kolkata. Police teams followed them closely, changing more than 25 modes of transport to avoid detection.

Punjab Police officers, including DSP Rajan Parminder, personally joined the chase in different states. In Mumbai, AGTF and Mumbai police nearly intercepted the accused. When the suspects reached Kolkata, central agencies assisted in tracking them down.

Finally, three accused, including the shooters, were arrested from Howrah. SSP Hans said Rana Balachauria had earlier survived two attempts on his life. Police are now probing financial trails, foreign handlers and absconding accused Aditya Kapoor alias Makhan.