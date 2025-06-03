Mohali: Police end gang’s vehicle theft spree

Police have arrested three persons involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts and recovered six stolen motorcycles from their possession, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said. The accused in police custody and the recovered stolen motorcycles. (HT Photo)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shubam Singh, a resident of Haripur Kurha, Dera Bassi, Gurjeet Singh alias Laadi, a resident of Gujju Khera, Banur, and Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Bala Ram Colony, Mubarikpur.

SSP Hans said several complaints of two-wheeler thefts had recently been lodged at Dera Bassi police station. “A team led by inspector Sumit Mor, station house officer, Dera Bassi police station, analysed multiple CCTV footage from various locations. The investigation led them to identify Shubam Singh as a suspect,” the SSP said.

“We arrested Shubam and Gurjeet Singh from Mubarikpur and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession. During initial questioning, Shubam disclosed the involvement of a third accomplice, Jatinder Kumar. Following this lead, the team apprehended Jatinder and recovered three more stolen motorcycles,” SSP Hans added.

The SSP said the accused have criminal backgrounds and have been booked under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dera Bassi police station. Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of their involvement in other theft cases, the SSP added.