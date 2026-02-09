Mohali police step up vigilance with 70 nakas across district

In an attempt to deter unlawful activity and to reassure residents of their safety, the Mohali police have set up more than 70 nakas at vital points across the district on the directions of the Punjab director general of police (DGP). Additional forces have also been deployed to maintain law and order. Aiming to build public confidence, teams from the district police, traffic police and special units have spread out to cover all busy areas, along with entry and exit points of towns and villages. (HT)

These safety measures are being carried out under the supervision of Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans. Teams from the district police, traffic police, and special units have covered highways, market areas, transport hubs, and entry and exit points of towns and villages. Police personnel conducted vehicle checks, verified documents and monitored movement at strategic locations.

Officers used barricades, patrol vehicles and handheld devices to cover main roads, service lanes and link roads. Foot patrols operated in crowded areas, while mobile units increased rounds during evening and night hours. The police coordinated with traffic staff to regulate movement and prevent congestion during checks.

On Saturday, in the Jagatpura area, DSP City-2 Harsimran Bal supervised a naka and said the exercise focused on creating a sense of security among residents. He added that during checking near CP-67, police arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered stolen vehicles, highlighting the effectiveness of the deployment. SP (rural) Manpreet Singh visited nakas near Bhagomajra and said, “The deployment aimed to build public confidence. These nakas are preventive in nature.”

Zirakpur ASP Gazalpreet said the naka drive focused on increasing police visibility across sensitive and busy areas. “Security works best when police and public coordinate with each other. We are making efforts on our part and urge citizens to cooperate during checks,” she said.

Senior officers monitored the deployment through the control room and field visits. Station house officers supervised nakas within their jurisdictions and shared regular updates. Police teams remained alert near market areas and entry & exit points.