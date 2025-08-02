Mohali: PSPCL to now accept both online and offline power connection applications

The Mohali circle of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has reversed its earlier policy and will now accept both online and offline applications for new electricity connections. The change comes after HT highlighted a violation of Clause 3.3 of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) supply code, 2024, which allows consumers to submit applications either online or offline. (Ht File Photo)

The change comes after HT highlighted a violation of Clause 3.3 of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) supply code, 2024, which allows consumers to submit applications either online or offline. Despite this provision, PSPCL offices in Mohali, Zirakpur, Mullanpur, Banur, Dera Bassi, and Lalru had been accepting only online applications, leaving hundreds of applicants stranded daily.

In response, PSPCL chief engineer (South), Patiala, issued a circular on Friday, stating that no consumer will be denied a new connection due to the inability to apply online. The directive mandates all deputy chief engineers to ensure strict compliance with the PSERC supply code across all divisions.

To facilitate the process and enhance accessibility, dedicated help desks have now been established at PSPCL offices, including those in Mohali and Zirakpur. These desks are staffed with personnel trained to assist consumers in submitting online applications, either by guiding them through the process or completing the application on their behalf—free of cost.

The initiative aims to eliminate the role of middlemen, promote transparency, and protect applicants from exploitation. The move has already begun to ease the burden on consumers, many of whom were earlier forced to wait four to six hours in long queues, only to be turned away due to a lack of token systems and guidance.

In a further update, under the new PSERC supply code, 2024, submission of a test report is now mandatory for all domestic supply (DS) connections, regardless of load. Previously, this requirement applied only to loads above 20 kW. PSPCL has raised this matter with the regulatory commission, seeking appropriate relief.

Er Inderpal Singh, director (distribution), PSPCL, reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to consumer rights and zero tolerance for corruption. He has urged citizens to report instances of bribery or harassment.