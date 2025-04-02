Mohali: Retired govt staffer held for murder bid on neighbours

Sohana police on Monday arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his neighbours in Mote Majra village. Both the victims, residents of Mote Majra village, are undergoing treatment at Mohali civil hospital. (HT File)

Avtar Singh, a former employee of the Punjab electricity department, attacked his two neighbours with a sickle following a dispute, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Gurpal Singh, 48, the incident occurred on Sunday around 5pm. Gurpal told police that he was heading to his fields when he saw Avtar Singh entering the house of their neighbour, Kulvir Singh, while hurling abuse and carrying a sharp-edged weapon.

“Sensing danger, I rushed to intervene as Kulvir had recently undergone knee surgery and was unable to move. He was being threatened by the accused. I tried to pull Avtar out of the house and Kulvir’s wife also attempted to stop Avtar, but he swung his sickle at my head. I managed to duck, but his right arm suffered a deep cut. Bleeding heavily, I ran outside screaming for help. Meanwhile, Avtar Singh also assaulted Kulvir before leaving,” Gurpal said.

Both the victims were rushed to Mohali civil hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Police said Avtar had a strained relationship with his son who is close to Kulvir Singh. “The accused did not want Kulvir to support his son. After losing his cool, he attacked him. He has been arrested”, said a police officer.

The accused has been booked under Sections 333 (house trespass with the intent to assault,), 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 296 (does any obscene act in any public place or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sohana police station.