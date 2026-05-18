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Mohali: Servant hammers woman with rolling pin, flees with valuables

According to the FIR, the victim stated the accused attacked her with a rolling pin before fleeing with cash, gold and silver jewellery, and a mobile phone. The actual loss is being assessed.

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A domestic help repeatedly hammered a woman with a rolling pin, leaving her severely injured before fleeing with cash, jewellery and a mobile phone in Shivalik City of Kharar on Friday morning, poilce said. Accused Heera Lal Sahni, alias Harry, hails from Bihar and teams have been formed to trace him, officials said.

Hospitalised with 9 injuries, victim was alone in her Kharar home when domestic help targeted her. (HT File)

Complaint Inam Sabir, who runs Shabnam Ayurveda Clinic near Nijjar Chowk, said he left for gym around 6.30 am while his wife was asleep in the bedroom. Upon returning around 8.10 am, he found the domestic help missing and the bedroom door locked from inside.

The complainant alleged that he heard his wife screaming from inside but could not open the door. With the help of neighbours, he broke open the door and found her lying injured in the bathroom with blood stains across the room and the attached washroom.

According to the FIR, the victim stated the accused attacked her with a rolling pin before fleeing with cash, gold and silver jewellery, and a mobile phone. The actual loss is being assessed.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Servant hammers woman with rolling pin, flees with valuables
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Servant hammers woman with rolling pin, flees with valuables
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