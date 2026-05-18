Mohali: Servant hammers woman with rolling pin, flees with valuables

A domestic help repeatedly hammered a woman with a rolling pin, leaving her severely injured before fleeing with cash, jewellery and a mobile phone in Shivalik City of Kharar on Friday morning, poilce said. Accused Heera Lal Sahni, alias Harry, hails from Bihar and teams have been formed to trace him, officials said.

Hospitalised with 9 injuries, victim was alone in her Kharar home when domestic help targeted her. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Complaint Inam Sabir, who runs Shabnam Ayurveda Clinic near Nijjar Chowk, said he left for gym around 6.30 am while his wife was asleep in the bedroom. Upon returning around 8.10 am, he found the domestic help missing and the bedroom door locked from inside.

The complainant alleged that he heard his wife screaming from inside but could not open the door. With the help of neighbours, he broke open the door and found her lying injured in the bathroom with blood stains across the room and the attached washroom.

According to the FIR, the victim stated the accused attacked her with a rolling pin before fleeing with cash, gold and silver jewellery, and a mobile phone. The actual loss is being assessed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Family members shifted the injured woman to a private hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Police officials said doctors recorded nine injuries, including several on her head, in the medico-legal report, while the final medical opinion is still awaited. The victim was stated to be unfit to record her statement at the time police reached the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members shifted the injured woman to a private hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Police officials said doctors recorded nine injuries, including several on her head, in the medico-legal report, while the final medical opinion is still awaited. The victim was stated to be unfit to record her statement at the time police reached the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Accused Heera Lal earlier worked at a restaurant in Dehradun. He came in contact with the complainant’s wife, Shabnam Ansari, and sought work from her a few days before joining the family as a domestic helper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accused Heera Lal earlier worked at a restaurant in Dehradun. He came in contact with the complainant’s wife, Shabnam Ansari, and sought work from her a few days before joining the family as a domestic helper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 309(4) and 309(6) for robbery and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused at the City Kharar police station. Officials are also verifying the details and value of the stolen articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 309(4) and 309(6) for robbery and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused at the City Kharar police station. Officials are also verifying the details and value of the stolen articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON