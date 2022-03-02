Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Six booked for duping immigration firm owner of 1.2 crore
chandigarh news

Mohali: Six booked for duping immigration firm owner of 1.2 crore

Mohali police have booked six people for duping the owner of an immigration consultancy of 1.2 crore on the pretext of sending his clients abroad
Mohali police have booked a cheating case against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mohali police have booked a cheating case against the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 02, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have booked six people for duping the owner of an immigration consultancy of 1.2 crore on the pretext of sending his clients abroad.

The accused have been identified as Varun Utreja, Chandrakanta, Himansh Verma, Deepak Utreja, Neeraj Arora and Prithvi Rajput

In his complaint, Amit Kakkar, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, told the police that he met Varun a few months back, who told him that he and his colleagues send people abroad. Kakkar said that when he visited Utreja’s house, he showed him his photos with Punjabi singers, leaders and visa officer of Hungarian embassy.

Varun told Kakkar that he should refer people aspiring to go abroad to him in exchange for commission.

Kakkar said that he handed over travel documents of 100 people along with 1.22 crore to Varun and his friends, who assured them that they would get the visa in a few days. However, even after several months, they get it.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a cheating case at Phase 1 police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out