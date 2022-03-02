Mohali: Six booked for duping immigration firm owner of ₹1.2 crore
Police have booked six people for duping the owner of an immigration consultancy of ₹1.2 crore on the pretext of sending his clients abroad.
The accused have been identified as Varun Utreja, Chandrakanta, Himansh Verma, Deepak Utreja, Neeraj Arora and Prithvi Rajput
In his complaint, Amit Kakkar, a resident of Phase 2, Mohali, told the police that he met Varun a few months back, who told him that he and his colleagues send people abroad. Kakkar said that when he visited Utreja’s house, he showed him his photos with Punjabi singers, leaders and visa officer of Hungarian embassy.
Varun told Kakkar that he should refer people aspiring to go abroad to him in exchange for commission.
Kakkar said that he handed over travel documents of 100 people along with ₹1.22 crore to Varun and his friends, who assured them that they would get the visa in a few days. However, even after several months, they get it.
Acting on his complaint, police registered a cheating case at Phase 1 police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.
