Mohali: Snatcher fractures leg amid bid to escape custody in Dera Bassi

An interstate snatcher broke his leg while making an attempt to escape from police custody near a bridge on the Ramgarh–Mubarikpur road on Wednesday. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in at least 18 snatching incidents across tricity. (HT Photo)

The accused, Ajay Kumar, alias Billa, was being taken for the recovery of a stolen mobile phone when the incident occurred.

According to police, Billa was brought on a three-day production warrant from Sudhowala Jail, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in connection with a recent snatching case registered under FIR No 12/2025, Section 304 (2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The warrant was executed by the Dera Bassi police.

While being escorted by a team led by SHO Dera Bassi, inspector Sumit Mor, Billa attempted to flee by jumping from the police vehicle. However, his escape attempt failed, resulting in his right leg getting fractured. He was immediately provided medical assistance.

Police records reveal that Billa has a history of criminal activity, with six snatching cases registered against him in Rishikesh, Panchkula and Dera Bassi.

Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and recover more stolen items.

Out for morning walk, woman loses gold chain to snatchers in Panchkula’s Sector 15

A woman out for morning walk lost her gold chain to two motorcycle-borne snatchers in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Wednesday.

The complainant, Prem Kumar Jagga, lodged a complaint, stating that his wife was walking near the community centre around 6 am when two helmet-clad motorcyclists approached her, snatched the gold chain from her neck and then fled the scene.

The Sector 14 police station has registered an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.