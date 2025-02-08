Menu Explore
Mohali: Snatchers make off with woman’s purse in Phase 10

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 08, 2025 09:58 AM IST

The victim, who is in her 40s, was walking along the road near the market in Mohali’s Phase 10, when the snatchers targeted her’ she told police that her purse contained important documents and around ₹5,000 in cash

In the second such case in as many days, two motorcycle-borne men snatched the purse of a woman near the Phase-10 market in Mohali on Thursday.

Mohali’s Phase 11 station house officer Gagandeep Singh said the matter was under investigation and police were checking CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused. (HT File)
The victim, who is in her 40s, was walking along the road near the market, when the snatchers targeted her. She told police that her purse contained important documents and around 5,000 in cash.

According to police, the snatchers had removed the motorcycle’s number plate, making it difficult to trace them. Phase 11 station house officer Gagandeep Singh said the matter was under investigation and police were checking CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused at the Phase 11 police station.

On Wednesday, two men on a motorcycle had snatched the purse of a female advocate at the entrance of her house in the adjacent Phase 11. The purse contained her mobile phone, 500 in cash and notary stamps, besides other documents. The accused were captured in CCTV cameras while fleeing.

Delivery men, auto drivers, women and senior citizens have all fallen victim to snatchers in as many as eight incidents in the last 11 days.

