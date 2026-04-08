Mohali: Stopped for checking, Gurugram resident manhandles cops; booked

Stopped for checking, a Gurugram resident allegedly misbehaved with traffic police personnel, filmed them and even manhandled one of cops at a naka near Vikas Nagar in Nayagaon on Friday. The man allegedly claimed to be a “gazetted officer” but when asked to show an identification, he refused. (HT File)

The accused, later identified as Karan Singh Thakur, was booked for obstructing and intimidating public servants.

According to the FIR, two police personnel were deployed at the naka when they spotted a black car, bearing registration number HR26DP3226, about 150 yards from the naka. The car remained stationary for several minutes before finally approaching them. When the cops signalled the car to stop, the driver allegedly stepped out of the vehicle, turned on the camera of his mobile phone and started recording the cops.

The man allegedly claimed to be a “gazetted officer” but when asked to show an identification, he refused.

As per the cops, the accused then started hurling abuses at them, pulled the uniform and nameplate of one of the cops, and also allegedly addressed the officers as “thieves” and “goons” before issuing them threats.

Based on the cops’ complaint, the case was registered under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 296 (penalises obscene acts and songs in public places that cause annoyance to others), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.