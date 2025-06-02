Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mohali: Surgeon duped of 90L in online trading scam

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 02, 2025 10:06 AM IST

A cyber investigation team is now analysing the bank accounts and mobile numbers used in the fraud; officials said efforts are underway to trace the digital trail and recover the stolen funds

A city-based surgeon, Dr Pankaj Bhalla, has been defrauded of 90.93 lakh in an online trading scam that promised high returns.

The cyber crime police at Phase-4 have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused. (HT Photo)
The cyber crime police at Phase-4 have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused.

Dr Bhalla, a resident of Sector-79 and employed in the medical department, said in his complaint that he began investing on February 19 after receiving an email from Team Aubrey.fun, claiming to represent S&W Aubrey Capital Management Investment Funds, allegedly based in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.

He was later contacted via WhatsApp by a man identifying himself as Anoop Mehra, who shared a trading account link and added him to a group named MK-S&W Group. Mehra frequently encouraged Bhalla to invest more by showcasing growing profits through a fake trading dashboard.

Between February 19 and April 2, Dr Bhalla made nine transactions, ranging from 20,000 to 29 lakh, totaling 90.93 lakh. However, when he attempted to withdraw his earnings, his account was blocked and deleted. Attempts to contact the company failed and all associated phone numbers became unreachable.

Realising he had been conned, Dr Bhalla approached the cyber crime police, who have registered a case under Sections 318(4), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

A cyber investigation team is now analysing the bank accounts and mobile numbers used in the fraud. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the digital trail and recover the stolen funds.

Follow Us On