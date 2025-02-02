Mohali: Teen among 2 held for Nepalese man’s murder in Kansal

Over a month after the body of a Nepalese man, who was in his late 40s, was found in a field in Kansal village, Nayagaon, police arrested two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, for his murder on Friday. The accused, identified as Harinder Singh of Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh, besides the juvenile, were nabbed by the Mohali CIA team led by inspector Harminder Singh and Nayagaon SHO Gurmehar Singh from a hotel in Nayagaon. Police have also recovered the knife used in the crime from the accused. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused had tried to rob Yam Prasad Subedi of his belongings and money on the intervening night between December 26 and 27. The victim had suffered two stab injuries behind the neck and on the head after a scuffle unfolded. Subedi lived with his family in Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, and worked as a peon at the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The deceased’s son, Gobind Subedi, told the police that his father went out on December 26 but did not return. Police said the victim’s body was spotted on December 29 in a field, 500 metres away from a liquor vend which he frequently visited.

The accused were also allegedly involved in robbing another Nepalese man, Nemraj, on the same night, said police.