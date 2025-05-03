Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Two arrested with 20g heroin after complaint on anti-drug helpline

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 03, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Dera Bassi

Acting on a complaint received on the anti-drug helpline number, Mohali police on Thursdayarrestedtwo accused and recovered 20 gm heroin and two vehicles from their possession.

The arrests were made after the Dera Bassi police launched a probe as the accused tried to escape from Mubarikpur. (iStock)
The arrests were made after the Dera Bassi police launched a probe as the accused tried to escape from Mubarikpur. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Dera Bassi. The arrests were made after the Dera Bassi police launched a probe as the accused tried to escape from Mubarikpur.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 21 (offence of manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchase or usage of any manufactured drug) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dera Bassi police station.

The Punjab government launched the anti-drug helpline and WhatsApp chatbot number (9779100200) to provide citizens a platform to inform about drug traffickers to the police and ensure medical help for addicts who intend to undergo treatment for de-addiction. On providing details, the identity of the caller will be kept confidential. The initiative aims to curb drug trafficking at grassroots level.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Two arrested with 20g heroin after complaint on anti-drug helpline
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On