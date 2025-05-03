Mohali: Two arrested with 20g heroin after complaint on anti-drug helpline

Acting on a complaint received on the anti-drug helpline number, Mohali police on Thursdayarrestedtwo accused and recovered 20 gm heroin and two vehicles from their possession. The arrests were made after the Dera Bassi police launched a probe as the accused tried to escape from Mubarikpur. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Dera Bassi. The arrests were made after the Dera Bassi police launched a probe as the accused tried to escape from Mubarikpur.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 21 (offence of manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchase or usage of any manufactured drug) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dera Bassi police station.

The Punjab government launched the anti-drug helpline and WhatsApp chatbot number (9779100200) to provide citizens a platform to inform about drug traffickers to the police and ensure medical help for addicts who intend to undergo treatment for de-addiction. On providing details, the identity of the caller will be kept confidential. The initiative aims to curb drug trafficking at grassroots level.