Mohali: Two flee filling station without paying for fuel, worker injured

In the early hours of Saturday, two men reportedly fled from a petrol pump in Balongi without paying ₹3,400 for 35 litres of fuel, injuring a worker during their escape. “We are analysing the CCTV footage from the petrol pump. The vehicle has been identified, and further investigation is underway,” said a Mohali police official. (Stock image)

The incident took place around 1 am when the two men arrived by car to refuel. Vijay Kumar, the attendant on duty, stated, “They initially said they would pay in cash but kept delaying. Later, they requested to pay online. I showed them the payment scanner several times, but they claimed the transaction wasn’t going through on one phone and said they would try another.”

Noticing unusual behaviour and suspecting they might leave without paying, Vijay called his co-worker. “When my co-worker tried to open the car door, the driver suddenly sped off. In the process, my colleague got injured,” he added.

The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The vehicle was a Ludhiana-registered Honda car.

A police official confirmed that they received the complaint on Saturday. “We are analysing the CCTV footage from the petrol pump. The vehicle has been identified, and further investigation is underway,” he said.