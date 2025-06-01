Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Two flee filling station without paying for fuel, worker injured

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 01, 2025 07:58 AM IST

The vehicle was a Ludhiana-registered Honda car; the injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

In the early hours of Saturday, two men reportedly fled from a petrol pump in Balongi without paying 3,400 for 35 litres of fuel, injuring a worker during their escape.

“We are analysing the CCTV footage from the petrol pump. The vehicle has been identified, and further investigation is underway,” said a Mohali police official. (Stock image)
“We are analysing the CCTV footage from the petrol pump. The vehicle has been identified, and further investigation is underway,” said a Mohali police official. (Stock image)

The incident took place around 1 am when the two men arrived by car to refuel. Vijay Kumar, the attendant on duty, stated, “They initially said they would pay in cash but kept delaying. Later, they requested to pay online. I showed them the payment scanner several times, but they claimed the transaction wasn’t going through on one phone and said they would try another.”

Noticing unusual behaviour and suspecting they might leave without paying, Vijay called his co-worker. “When my co-worker tried to open the car door, the driver suddenly sped off. In the process, my colleague got injured,” he added.

The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The vehicle was a Ludhiana-registered Honda car.

A police official confirmed that they received the complaint on Saturday. “We are analysing the CCTV footage from the petrol pump. The vehicle has been identified, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Two flee filling station without paying for fuel, worker injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On