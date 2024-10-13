Mohali: Accused of cheating, realty firm director detained at Hyd airport

Over three months after Sohana police registered a cheating and forgery case against two directors of Aeropolis Infrastructure Private Limited and Sukham Infrastructure Private Limited, one of them was detained at the Hyderabad Airport on Saturday while she was about to board a flight abroad. The accused were booked on July 6 following the complaint of Panchkula-based businessman Anshul Singla. (Getty image)

The police had booked Tejinder Singh Bhatia and his wife, Paramjot Kaur, on July 6 following a complaint by Panchkula-based businessman Anshul Singla. Punjab Police have yet to make a formal arrest.

A senior police officer said, “We will initiate the further proceedings and bring her to Mohali.” Singla had lodged a complaint in June seeking action against the couple and other directors of the companies. As per the investigation report, the complainant wanted to buy land in Mohali. For this, he met the couple in 2019, who, according to police, were the common directors in the two companies, besides Yellow Stone Private Limited.

The complainant, a partner in Ornay Builders and Promoters, LLP, entered into a sales agreement with the accused for the purchase of a total of 51,624 square yards of land in Kambala village and Kambali in Sector 66 and 66-A, Mohali, for ₹77.95 crore in 2019.

The complainant had paid ₹11.11 lakh as token amount. He claimed that the accused were supposed to develop the project and hand over the registration within three years, but they failed to do so. Bhatia also allegedly changed the layout plan of the project, and sold the plots in question to other firms and customers without informing the complainant.

The accused were booked under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC. The companies officials could not be reached for comments.