Mohali: Bizman honey-trapped, loses ₹70k, gold; two arrested

A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly honey-trapping a Ropar-based businessman and fleeing with his gold jewellery and ₹70,000, Mohali police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Harjeet Kaur, a resident of Himmatpura in Moga, and her accomplice Eeshav Bhardwaj of Jalandhar. Both were produced before a district court, which remanded them to five days of police custody. The complainant also mentioned that the woman introduced herself as Aditi, but was later identified as Harjeet Kaur. (HT Photo)

According to the police, Harjeet Kaur was arrested in Rajpura while she was attempting to flee to Delhi by bus, while Eeshav was nabbed from Shimla. Officials familiar with the probe said Eeshav, hailing from Kala Khedi in Kartarpur, had shifted to Urban Estate-2 in Jalandhar around seven months ago, where he was running an immigration office. The woman is reportedly facing three previous criminal cases, while one case is already registered against the male accused.

The victim, who owns a brick kiln in Ropar, stated in his complaint that he came in contact with the woman through a dating application. After chatting for some time, the two decided to meet near the Jubilee Walk market in Sector 70, Mohali, where they had coffee and she sat in his car.

Meanwhile, she allegedly asked him to step out to buy cigarettes. By the time he returned, she was suspected to have mixed some intoxicating substance in his coffee. Then they went to a hotel along the Airport road but found no room vacant. So they reached another lodge. The complainant also mentioned that the woman introduced herself as Aditi, but was later identified as Harjeet Kaur.

According to the complainant, he lost consciousness soon after reaching the room following which the accused decamped with a gold chain weighing around 6.5 tolas, a gold kada weighing about 5.5 tolas, a gold ring weighing five grams and ₹70,000.

The Matour police registered an FIR and examined CCTV footage from the lodge to identify her. Raids were conducted at multiple locations to trace the accused, who were finally arrested in the early hours of Sunday.

Matour station house officer (SHO) Rupinder Singh said, “The accused have been arrested and are being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.”