Mohali: Charges framed against 4 in Kumbra double murder case

Four months after two teenagers were stabbed to death amid a street brawl in Mohali’s Kumbra village, spurring strong protests by their families, a local court on Friday framed charges against four accused, all aged 18 to 21, paving the way for the trial to commence. Following 17-year-old Damanpreet’s murder on November 13, 2024, his family members and supporters had blocked Airport Road at the Sector 68/79 intersection in Mohali for over two days, seeking arrest of the accused. (HT File Photo)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harsimranjit Singh framed charges against the accused—Aman Tak, 18, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Sector 52, Chandigarh; Arun, 18, and Akash Kumar, 21, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Kumbra village; and Gaurav, 20.

They have been charged under Sections 103(2) (a group of five or more persons acting in concert commits murder on the ground of race, caste or community ), 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) and 191 (2) (member of an unlawful assembly using violence or force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two other accused are minors, while another, Amit Kumar, remains at large. All are migrants.

As per case files, the victims, Damanpreet Singh, 17, and Dilpreet Singh, 16, were sitting together in Kumbra village on November 13, 2024, when a young migrant on a motorcycle accidentally collided with them.

Following an altercation, the motorcyclist initially left, but later returned with a group of 10 to 12 youths, who attacked the two friends with sharp weapons.

Villagers rushed them to a private hospital in Phase 9, where doctors declared Damanpreet dead. After battling for life for a week, Dilpreet also succumbed to his injuries.

In the aftermath of the murderous attack, the victims’ families blocked both sides of Airport Road near the Sector 68/79 light point, triggering chaos on the crucial traffic lifeline and peripheral roads even as far as 5 kilometres away.

The protest concluded only after 53 hours following the arrest of four accused. However, tensions remained high in Kumbra village for nearly 10 days.

Over 300 police personnel were deployed in the village, and senior officers were present during Damanpreet’s cremation, which was attended by local politicians and a large number of residents. Due to the unrest, many migrants residing in the village temporarily relocated to other areas in Mohali.

At the time, the then Mohali deputy commissioner announced compensation for the victims’ families. Dilpreet Singh’s family received ₹10.5 lakh, while Damanpreet’s family was given ₹4 lakh.

Deputy superintendent of police (City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said legal proceedings had been initiated to declare the absconding accused, Amit Kumar, a fugitive.