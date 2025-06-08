Mohali: Law student among 3 held for extorting 7 lakh from IT professional

Mohali cyber police have busted a gang with the arrest of a law student and his two accomplices who allegedly extorted ₹7.66 lakh from an IT professional through an elaborate honey trap scheme that began with a phone call. The accused include law student Arshdeep Kumar, a native of Barnala and currently residing in Zirakpur; Parminder Singh, also from Barnala, and Pooja Taneja, of Karnal, Haryana, both working for private firms, said Mohali police. (HT)

The gang targeted Aditya Nandan, a resident of Sunny Enclave and an employee at an IT company. According to police, the trap was initiated when Pooja contacted Nandan from an unknown phone number and gradually built a fake friendship with him over phone conversations.

Also bought 3 iPhones with victim’s credit card

After gaining his trust, she insisted on meeting him in person. The victim agreed and shared his address. She arrived at his residence accompanied by another female.

After settling in, she called two men to the location and the group allegedly began threatening the victim, pressuring him to reveal his bank credentials and credit card details. Using that information, they withdrew ₹7.66 lakh in cash and used his credit card to purchase three iPhone 16 Pro Max phones. They also fled with his laptop, mobile phone and important documents.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur Sohi said after police were alerted, an operation was carried out swiftly under the supervision of senior officers.

Tracking the transaction IDs and analysing other critical cyber evidence led investigators to the Airport Road area, where the accused was arrested.

Police also recovered stolen electronics and iPhones purchased using the victim’s credit card. The accused have been booked under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Cyber Crime police station in Mohali.