Mohali: Liquor seized from ‘unauthorised’ club, 1 booked

A person was booked for operating a club “illegally” in Sector 79, Mohali, during a raid on Saturday, officials said. The liquor stock was seized from the premises. The action was taken as part of a special enforcement drive being conducted across the district, they said. The excise department has reiterated that strict action would be taken against illegal liquor sales and clubs operating in violation of rules. (HT Photo)

The action against Boss Club was taken on the directions of the deputy commissioner (excise), Patiala zone, and under the supervision of the assistant commissioner (excise), Ropar range. According to officials, the department had received information that the club was being run without any licence so a team, under the leadership of excise inspector Gurinder Pal, conducted the surprise inspection and came across the individual operating the club. The accused has been identified as Tejinder Singh, a resident of Phase 11, Mohali.

During the raid, the excise team seized 39 whisky bottles of various brands and 47 bottles of wine and champagne. All the bottles carried “For Sale in Punjab Only” labels.

Officials said the accused failed to produce any valid licence to operate the club and did not have permission to store or serve liquor. The action falls under the jurisdiction of the Sohana police station, where a case has been registered under Sections 61(1)(14) and 68(1)(14) of the Punjab Excise Act.

The excise department has reiterated that strict action would be taken against illegal liquor sales and clubs operating in violation of rules. Officials have also appealed to the public to inform the department immediately if they come across any unlicensed activities or illegal sale of liquor in their area.