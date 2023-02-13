Mohali: Mullanpur stadium may make its international debut in October

It has been more than eight years since the construction of ambitious Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) began in Mullanpur, but the project has failed to maintain its pace and breached several deadlines set for completion.

There, however, is a hope that the stadium will be ready to host international matches October onwards with the PCA set to execute plans for its completion. Incidentally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hosting the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI men’s World Cup in India in October-November, and the Mullanpur stadium with capacity of 33,000 spectators is likely to host a few games of the global event.

After much delay, the PCA has finally floated tenders for interior construction works of the stadium. Officials claim that by next week, all tenders will be finalised and the construction work will be fast-tracked to meet the October deadline. What works in the Mullanpur stadium’s favour is that all civil work is complete and only installation of floodlights, chairs, and lifts, and setting up of food courts and canteens is pending.

PCA chief executive officer (CEO) Deepak Sharma said, “We are quite optimistic that the Mullanpur stadium will be ready in coming months. There had been some delay due to the pandemic and other reasons, but all things are now in place and we will be handing over the tenders to the parties for work completion. We are aiming to complete the pending work before the ODI men’s World Cup starts.”

After a gap of four years, IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali will also be hosting the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) games. It has been learnt that the BCCI has conveyed to PCA that its Mohali and Mullanpur stadiums will jointly host the World Cup games and the necessary work should be completed in stipulated time.

The delay in the construction of the Mullanpur stadium could also be attributed to the infighting within the PCA management since 2017, followed by the raging pandemic. Rajinder Gupta took over as the president and under his leadership, Mullanpur stadium did see some development, but at a snail’s pace with his rivals creating hindrance and objecting to his decisions.

The stadium’s progress stopped after Gulzar Inder Chahal became the PCA president last year. He quit five months after taking over and the stadium’s work again came to a halt. However, U-16, U-19, U-25 matches were being organised at the stadium, which has seven pitches. At present, the position of the president is vacant. This season, the Mullanpur stadium also hosted its maiden first-class match when Punjab took on Chandigarh in a Ranji Trophy game.

“The Ranji Trophy game evoked great response from all corners. The stadium and the ground garnered praise. We are now aiming to complete the stadium as soon as possible and make it functional for international matches,” Sharma said.

PCA had in 2010 announced that they will be coming up with an international stadium in Mullanpur. The Mullanpur stadium has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops. Instead of using traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain, but provides good stability. It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex.

The stadium is still under construction, but the Punjab government has already given all clearances to build approach roads to connect it from Chandigarh.

It remains to be seen whether the PCA would be able to achieve the target and will the Mullanpur stadium also feature in the fixtures of the ICC ODI men’s World Cup and give cricket fans added joy.