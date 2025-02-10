Menu Explore
Mohali: PUDA superintendent fires 3 gunshots in air over parking row, held

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 10, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The accused, identified as Manjit Singh, 53, works as a superintendent with the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), according to Mohali police

A PUDA employee was arrested for allegedly firing three gunshots in the air over a parking dispute with his neighbour in Sector 77 on Saturday.

The crime took place on Saturday night, around 11.30 pm, after the PUDA official had a dispute over a car’s parking with his neighbour Rohit Khanna. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The crime took place on Saturday night, around 11.30 pm, after the PUDA official had a dispute over a car's parking with his neighbour Rohit Khanna. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Manjit Singh, 53, works as a superintendent with the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA), according to police.

On Saturday night, around 11.30 pm, he had a dispute over a car’s parking with his neighbour Rohit Khanna.

As the altercation escalated, Khanna reached the Sohana police station to lodge a police complaint.

While the complainant was at the police station, an enraged Singh allegedly fired gunshots in the air with his licensed revolver in the normally peaceful residential street, leaving Khanna’s family and neighbours shocked.

As they family alerted Khanna about this, he rushed back home with police personnel.

After monitoring the scene, cops took Singh and his weapon into custody.

He was booked under Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

