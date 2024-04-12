Mohali: Realtor held for raping neighbour’s four-year-old daughter

Kharar police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old property dealer for allegedly raping his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter at a housing society in Kharar. The child’s mother told police that her daughter was playing inside the society on Monday, when the accused took her to his apartment. (HT File Photo)

The child’s mother told police that her daughter was playing inside the society on Monday.

After her daughter did not return home for long, she, along with her husband, who works in an IT company, searched for her.

Later another woman residing in the same society, saw their daughter coming out of the accused’s apartment.

“Our daughter was holding the hand of the accused. The woman informed us about our daughter, who seemed scared. She later confided in me that the accused took her to his flat where he raped her,” the complainant told police.

The mother, a housewife, immediately informed the police, following which the accused was booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 376-AB (committing rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kharar City police station.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, the accused, who has a five-year-old son, had sexually assaulted another child a few years back, following which he was confronted by the society residents. However, the incident was not reported to the police then.