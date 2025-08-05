Mohali’s own ‘Sector 17’ coming up in Sector 87

If all goes well, Mohali will soon get its own bustling commercial heart on the lines of Chandigarh’s iconic Sector 17. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is finalising plans to develop Sector 87 as a lively business and shopping hub on the lines of Sector 17 in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/For representation only)

Sector 87, which was earlier being planned as a mixed-use area under the land pooling policy, will now be developed as a purely commercial zone.

Following directions from the Punjab department of housing and urban development, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is finalising plans to develop Sector 87 as a lively business and shopping hub in the next two years.

Last week, after GMADA received several representations from stakeholders seeking a change in land use (CLU), it approached the department to allow mixed development. However, the department rejected the proposal and instead instructed the authority to maintain the sector as a commercial destination.

GMADA is currently in the process of acquiring 236 acres of land from three villages—Sohana, Manakpur and Nanu Majra—for the development of Sector 87.

“We will now proceed to develop Sector 87 as a purely commercial sector. We had already initiated the land acquisition process under the land pooling policy, and around 50 landowners have given their consent so far,” a senior GMADA official said.

Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, senior AAP leader and chairman of the Punjab Sewerage Board, who recently met with landowners of Sector 87, confirmed the development. “Sector 87 will now be developed purely for commercial use, modelled on the lines of Chandigarh’s Sector 17,” he said.

“This is a major boost for Mohali. We currently lack a fully dedicated commercial sector like Chandigarh’s Sector 17. The proposed development will not only fill that gap, but also significantly enhance the real estate value and commercial appeal of Mohali,” said Shalinder Anand, former president of the Mohali Property Consultants’ Association.

Local landowner Sanjeev Sodhi, whose land is being acquired for the project, welcomed the decision. “We also support the idea of keeping the sector commercial-only, as it will enhance the overall value of Mohali city,” he said.

Last month, GMADA’s executive committee gave formal approval for acquiring a total of 2,600 acres across Mohali, including 236 acres in Sector 87 for commercial use, 313 acres in Sector 84 for institutional development, 321 acres in Sectors 101 and 103 for industrial projects and 1,800 acres in Sectors 120 to 125 along the PR-7 road for residential development.

According to GMADA’s existing land pooling policy, only commercial plots are offered in return for land acquired for commercial development. For every acre surrendered, GMADA allots 800 square yards of commercial space—comprising one 300-square-yard plot, two 200-square-yard plots and one 100-square-yard plot.

GMADA has set September 30 as the deadline for landowners to apply under the revised land pooling policy. In the past month alone, the authority has already received around 100 applications.

New shopping street also in the works

In more good news on the commercial horizon, GMADA is already working on establishing a new shopping street in Sectors 85, 86, 88 and 89, located on the same stretch as Sector 87.

The development authority plans to construct a total of 289 showrooms and shops in the commercial pockets of the said sectors, running parallel to Airport Road. The authority will also develop hotel and petrol pump sites in Sectors 85 and 88, including a five-star hotel in Sector 88.

After developing these markets, GMADA will hold an e-auction to sell the showrooms and shops. As per GMADA, a total of 57 shops and showrooms will be developed in Sector 85; 73 in Sector 86; 90 in Sector 88; and 69 in Sector 89.