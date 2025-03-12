Money laundering case: ED attaches Khaira’s Chandigarh house worth 3.82 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s house in Chandigarh worth ₹3.82 crore as part of a probe into a drug trafficking-linked money laundering case against him and some others. Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira (HT Photo)

“The ED has provisionally attached proceeds of crime (POC) to the extent of ₹3.82 crore in the form of an immovable property — a residential house (House No 6, Sector 5, Chandigarh) of Sukhpal Singh Khaira under the PMLA-2002. The order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 8,” the probe agency said in a statement.

The ED alleged that Khaira “acquired and utilised” the proceeds of the crime to the tune of ₹3.82 crore “generated” from an international drug syndicate operated by his “close associate” Gurdev Singh and his overseas-based associates.

Reacting to the development, Khaira took to microblogging site X to say, “I’ve just learnt through the media that the ED has attached my Chandigarh residence about which I want to clarify that I have received no notice about this from ED or any other government source. “This is nothing but pure character assassination and political witch hunt on part of the BJP and Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government,” he added.

The money laundering case stems from a March 2015 Punjab Police FIR against Gurdev Singh and others. A local court in Punjab had convicted Gurdev and eight others on drug trafficking charges in 2017, according to the ED.

Khaira was arrested by the ED as part of his investigation in November 2021 and was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana high court on January 27, 2022.

A chargesheet was filed against Khaira and Gurdev before a special PMLA court in Mohali in October 2023. In the chargesheet, the federal agency accused Khaira for aiding an international smuggling ring, providing them with refuge, and benefiting financially from drug smugglers.

Between April 1, 2014 and March 31, 2020, Khaira and his family members spent ₹6.61 crore which was ₹3.82 crore “more than” their known sources of income, the ED chargesheet said. “The cash payments of same amount were made by Gurdev Singh, former market committee chairman from Bholath, to Khaira, and the former also had funded election campaigns of Khaira out of the proceeds of crime derived from illegal drugs business which are scheduled offences under the PMLA,” the chargesheet added.

The Supreme Court on January 15, 2025, dismissed the ED’s petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Khaira by the HC in a money-laundering case.

On September 29, 2023, on the recommendation of the special investigation team, the Jalalabad police arrested three-time MLA Khaira, on the charges of harbouring and giving shelter to the main accused Gurdev Singh in the 2015 drug case. Khaira was arrested under Section 27 A (punishment for harbouring offenders). He was granted bail by high court in this matter on January 15, 2024.

However, on April 11, 2024, the Punjab government told the Supreme Court (SC) it won’t proceed with the trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drug haul case for the time being. Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath assembly seat in Kapurthala district on AAP ticket. He resigned from the primary membership of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in January 2019 and floated his own outfit, the Punjab Ekta Party. He then rejoined the Congress and won the 2022 state polls from Bholath segment.