Money laundering case: ED court reserves order on Khaira’s bail plea

Congress leader and former Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Mohali on Friday reserved orders on the bail plea of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a money laundering case for December 7.

The bail application came up for hearing in the special ED court here on Friday.

The judge, after hearing the arguments from the prosecution and defence, said the orders have been reserved.

On November 11, the ED arrested the former Bholath MLA and he was taken into custody by the central probe agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On November 19, he was sent to judicial custody.

Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath assembly seat in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

He resigned from the primary membership of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in January 2019 and floated his own outfit, the Punjab Ekta Party. He then re-joined the Congress.

In October this year, Punjab vidhan sabha speaker Rana KP Singh accepted Khaira’s resignation as Bholath MLA, almost three years after he first tendered his resignation in January 2019.

