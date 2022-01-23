Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Money laundering: Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet urges Sonia to expel Sukhpal Khaira
chandigarh news

Money laundering: Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet urges Sonia to expel Sukhpal Khaira

The appeal comes days after Sukhpal Khaira along with three other Punjab MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi, demanding Rana Gurjeet’s expulsion for alleged anti-party activities
Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel former Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the party. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Punjab minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Sunday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel former Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the party for his alleged involvement in “drug money” laundering.

The appeal comes days after Khaira along with three other Punjab MLAs wrote to Sonia, demanding Rana Gurjeet’s expulsion for alleged anti-party activities.

In his letter, Rana Gurjeet said: “He (Khaira) is currently in jail... It is not a routine money laundering case of unaccounted wealth... The money in question has been made through drugs, which is unacceptable and indefensible”.

Stating that the Congress has always taken a stand against drugs, the Kapurthala MLA said that party’s former president Rahul Gandhi had flagged the issue in 2015, while referring to the serious problem of drugs in Punjab. Claiming it will be difficult for Congress leaders and contestants to defend the indefensible, he said it was high time the party took a stand against giving the election ticket to anyone tainted by drug charges.

“He (Khaira) is not winning anyways, and allotting the party ticket to him or any of his family members will not only send a wrong signal, but will also mean wasting a precious constituency during a crucial election,” said the Punjab minister.

