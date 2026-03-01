Month after killing outside Mohali SSP office, alleged shooter held from Moga

Nearly a month after an undertrial was shot dead outside the Mohali senior superintendent of police’s (SSP) office, one of the two alleged shooters was arrested from Moga, along with his brother who allegedly sheltered him. The accused, Gaurav, 21, a resident of Ferozepur, was arrested from Moga district after multiple raids. His elder brother, Prince, who was arrested for harbouring him, had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2023 murder case registered in Ferozepur city, police said. (HT File)

With this, the number of arrests in the case has reached four.

The victim, Gurvinder Singh, had been shot dead on January 28 when he had stepped out of the district courts complex after hearing in a drugs case. The courts are in proximity to the SSP office.

On his wife’s complaint, police registered an FIR naming Goldy Brar and two unidentified assailants. She alleged that her husband had received repeated threats before the attack.

Mohali SSP Haramandeep Hans said Gaurav had been living in Nayagaon for around eight months and working at hotels. During questioning, investigators found he was in contact with foreign-based handlers, including associates of gangster Goldy Brar. Police said he allegedly carried out the shooting with another accused whose identity has not been disclosed due to ongoing operations, and reportedly received ₹10,000 for the crime.

After the murder, Gaurav allegedly fled Punjab and travelled to Uttarakhand, visiting Haridwar and Srinagar, before returning. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows the assailants arriving on a motorcycle, opening fire, changing clothes and later switching to a car before fleeing.

Earlier, police had arrested accused Baltej Singh and Mangat Singh for allegedly arranging the vehicles used in the crime. Police said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.