Moose Wala murder: Police take slain youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s brother’s cell phone for examination

A week after questioning Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, Mansa police on Thursday took possession of his mobile phone for examination in connection with the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Middukhera appeared at Mansa Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station at Mansa for the second time on Thursday and along with his phone submitted some documents, which were sought by the district police following his interrogation.

Expediting the probe in the Moose Wala murder case, Mansa police had recently summoned various persons including Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh, Middukhera. Last week Mansa police had questioned Middukhera for more than three hours after he appeared following the summons. On Wednesday, Mansa police had questioned Maan and Aulakh for more than five-hours at Mansa CIA police station.

The police have also summoned music director Nishan Singh, who is son of a senior police officer, Baba Sandhu, and two residents of Bhangchari village of Muktsar district.

An official privy with the development said Mansa police had recorded Middukhera’s statement last week and on Thursday he submitted his mobile phone and some documents sought by the cops. As per sources, all the persons who appeared so far are cooperating with the police during questioning.

Meanwhile, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has expressed satisfaction saying “finally police have expedited the probe”.

Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. He along with his cousin and friend was driving in a jeep to Jawahar Ke, 10km from his native Moosa village, when he was ambushed and killed by six shooters. The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) has named 36 people as accused in the case and filed a 1,850-page chargesheet against 24.

According to the chargesheet, Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, with the help of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had executed the murder plan to avenge the killing Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in Mohali last year allegedly by sharpshooters of Bambiha gang. The name of Shaganpreet Singh, who was said to be Moose Wala’s manager, had figured in Middukhera’s murder after which gangsters claimed singer was also involved.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had questioned singers Dilpreet Dhillon, Afsana Khan besides Mankirt Aulakh at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi in connection with a probe into a gangster-singer syndicate.

