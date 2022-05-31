Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Moose Wala’s cousin, friend undergo surgery, stable

According to officials, Gurwinder was shot in the right hand while Gurpreet suffered bullet wounds in the left arm, elbow and right thigh
Two men who were accompanying slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and sustained bullet injuries in the attack on their vehicle in Mansa underwent surgery on Monday.
Published on May 31, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men who were accompanying slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and sustained bullet injuries in the attack on their vehicle in Mansa on Sunday underwent surgery at Dayanand Medical College Hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Dr Rajneesh Garg, head, department of orthopaedics, said when the two -- singer’s cousin Gurpreet Singh, 32, and friend Gurwinder Singh, 26 -- were brought to hospital, their condition was critical as they had lost a lot of blood. “Now, after blood transfusion and surgery, they are out of danger. But they have suffered multiple fractures as the bullets hit their bones,” he said.

According to officials, Gurwinder was shot in the right hand while Gurpreet suffered bullet wounds in the left arm, elbow and right thigh. After surgery, all bullets were removed, they said. Police have beefed up the security at the hospital, but are yet to record their statements

