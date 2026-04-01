Moose Wala’s ex-manager booked in ₹1 crore extortion case, father held in Ludhiana

The Payal police have filed another FIR against Shaganpreet Singh, alias Shagan, the former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, for his alleged involvement in a ₹1 crore extortion plot. Accused Shaganpreet Singh arrested by Payal police in connection with extortion call to a commission agent. (HT Photo)

Currently believed to be living in Australia, Shaganpreet was named alongside notorious gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal. While Shaganpreet remains abroad, the police have arrested his father, Saudagar Singh, in connection with the case

The FIR was lodged following the statement of arhtiya and sheller owner Harish Chandar of Tandon Mohalla of Payal. The complainant stated that he received a voice call from an foreign number on WhatsApp, which he did not attend. Later, he received a voice message. The sender introduced himself as gangster Doni Bal and challenged him to make Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) and commissioner of police listen to the recording. He demanded ₹1crore and threatened to harm his children if the money was not paid.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Mohit Kumar Singla said that soon after receiving a complaint the police lodged an FIR under sections 308 and 351 (2) of BNS against Doni Bal and initiated an investigation. The police found the involvement of Saudagar Singh and arrested him.

According to the police, Saudagar Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib did recce of Harish Chandar and shared the information with his son Shaganpreet Singh, who further passed the information to Doni Bal, who used the information to make the extortion call.

It is learnt that Shaganpreet Singh, who had earlier worked as Moose Wala’s manager, has been on the run for more than three years. He allegedly fled the country after evading Mohali police and has since remained beyond the reach of law enforcement agencies.

Shaganpreet, a key accused in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, was in the news for his alleged connection with a recent killing linked to the kabaddi circuit. His name and photograph recently appeared in a social media post circulated by a gang that claimed responsibility for the December 15, 2025, murder of kabaddi player-turned-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria.

Doni Bal is a known gangster linked to the Devinder Bambiha group and the crime network of Gopi Ghanshampuria. He has previously claimed responsibility for several high-profile killings and has been accused of running extortion rackets across different parts of Punjab. His name featured in several FIRs lodged by Punjab Police for making extortion calls.