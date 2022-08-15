Moose Wala’s father says friends betrayed his son, are responsible for his death

The friends, who called him brother are responsible for his son’s murder, said slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, claiming that he will reveal their names with details of their role in Sidhu’s murder within a few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While addressing Moose Wala’s fans at Moosa village, he said that the fame that Shubhdeep gained all over the world at a young age did not go down well with his fellow artistes, who continuously misinterpreted his songs to the gangsters. He said they misled them by connecting many things with the gangsters.

Balkaur Singh said the fact is that gangsters in Punjab control artistes and sportspersons as per their wishes. “These gangsters decide which kabbadi player will play from which club and the same goes with singers. It is a sin for artistes and sportspersons to become famous in this state, those who get a little fame become enemies of gangsters,” he said.

“I challenge those artists, who used to be jealous of my son’s fame, to earn the fame on their own as the ground is empty now. But I am sure no one can do this even when Sidhu is not here anymore. We have enough material written by Sidhu for next five years. We will release his songs every six months,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also challenged the gangsters, saying that his son was never afraid, nor his family is afraid now. He also said that Sidhu never signed any contract with anyone, he himself used to sing, write and give music.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by six shooters at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON