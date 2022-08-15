Moose Wala’s father says friends betrayed his son, are responsible for his death
The friends, who called him brother are responsible for his son’s murder, said slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, claiming that he will reveal their names with details of their role in Sidhu’s murder within a few days.
While addressing Moose Wala’s fans at Moosa village, he said that the fame that Shubhdeep gained all over the world at a young age did not go down well with his fellow artistes, who continuously misinterpreted his songs to the gangsters. He said they misled them by connecting many things with the gangsters.
Balkaur Singh said the fact is that gangsters in Punjab control artistes and sportspersons as per their wishes. “These gangsters decide which kabbadi player will play from which club and the same goes with singers. It is a sin for artistes and sportspersons to become famous in this state, those who get a little fame become enemies of gangsters,” he said.
“I challenge those artists, who used to be jealous of my son’s fame, to earn the fame on their own as the ground is empty now. But I am sure no one can do this even when Sidhu is not here anymore. We have enough material written by Sidhu for next five years. We will release his songs every six months,” he added.
He also challenged the gangsters, saying that his son was never afraid, nor his family is afraid now. He also said that Sidhu never signed any contract with anyone, he himself used to sing, write and give music.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by six shooters at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
