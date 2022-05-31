Moose Wala shot dead: Congress flays Mann govt for pruning singer’s security cover
Holding the “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab responsible for the broad daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, Congress workers led by former councillor Parminder Mehta staged a peaceful protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Mata Rani Chowk on Monday.
Moose Wala had contested the state assembly elections in 2022 from Mansa on Congress ticket, but lost to AAP’s Vijay Inder Singla, who has since been dropped from the Punjab cabinet and arrested on charges of corruption.
The protestors, who covered their mouths with black ribbons during the protest, said that the Punjab government publicised the reduction of Moose Wala’s security cover, which left him vulnerable.
They also demanded that the CM dismiss Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra for his alleged failure to maintain the law-and-order situation in the state.
Mehta added that chief minster Bhagwant Mann should give up charge of the home ministry on moral grounds.
Moose Wala had completed his electrical engineering in 2016 from Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.
Bhawra had on Sunday said that the singer’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, added that he had two Punjab Police Commandoes for protection, but he refused to take them along.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
