Moose Wala shot dead: Congress flays Mann govt for pruning singer’s security cover

Holding the “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab responsible for the broad daylight murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, at Jawaharke village in Mansa district, Congress workers led by former councillor Parminder Mehta staged a peaceful protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Mata Rani Chowk on Monday.

Moose Wala had contested the state assembly elections in 2022 from Mansa on Congress ticket, but lost to AAP’s Vijay Inder Singla, who has since been dropped from the Punjab cabinet and arrested on charges of corruption.

The protestors, who covered their mouths with black ribbons during the protest, said that the Punjab government publicised the reduction of Moose Wala’s security cover, which left him vulnerable.

They also demanded that the CM dismiss Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra for his alleged failure to maintain the law-and-order situation in the state.

Mehta added that chief minster Bhagwant Mann should give up charge of the home ministry on moral grounds.

Moose Wala had completed his electrical engineering in 2016 from Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College.

Bhawra had on Sunday said that the singer’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, added that he had two Punjab Police Commandoes for protection, but he refused to take them along.