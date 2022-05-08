More environmental lawyers needed: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said given the importance of preserving biodiversity, ongoing climate change and the growing demand for environmental litigation, there was an urgent need for training more legal practitioners in environmental law.
He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day international conference on “Environmental diversity and environmental jurisprudence: National and international perspective” at Chandigarh University (CU).
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, Supreme Court justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, United Nations resident commissioner in India Shombi Sharp, Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice Mohammad Rafiq, former SC judge and former NGT chairman Swatanter Kumar and CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu were also present.
Naidu said, “Scientists have overwhelming evidence now that it is most certainly man-made causes that have led to climate change as well as extinction of a million species. Certainly, we need to do serious introspection and take bold actions to mitigate the reality of rising temperatures, increasing extreme events and diminishing biodiversity. It is not only the duty of the government to deliberate on this, but also of every human being on earth to save this planet.”
Naidu said India had more than 200 laws for environmental protection and was also a party to a number of international treaties and agreements related to environmental concerns. “These legislations have made a reasonable impact so far because of the positive interventions and interpretations by the judiciary, including tribunals. There are many landmark judgments of the Supreme Court and the high courts that have played a crucial role in not only delivering environmental justice but also in generating a public discourse about environmental conservation,” he said.
“Going forward, the lower courts too must uphold this eco-centric view and keep the best interests of the local populations and biodiversity in their judgments. They must act stringently against violators of pollution laws and consider strict enforcement of the ‘Polluter Must Pay’ principle, wherever needed. The poorer sections should be made aware of their rights and the legal recourse at their disposal. If need be, more specialised benches must be created in various parts of the country and environmental justice be brought closer to people,” he said.
In his address, Purohit urged the Union government to select an environment minister who was dedicated towards protecting the environment and usher a movement that involved the people.
Justice Surya Kant said time had come that the world and its citizens shoulder their efforts towards building a sustainable community in a quick and effective way, added that Indian courts had never shied from exercising discretionary powers for the environment’s protection.
