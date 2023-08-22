Haryana: 100 farmers detained in Ambala, prevented from marching to Chandigarh

More than 100 farmers from different farm unions were detained in Haryana’s Ambala district as security was stepped up at the inter-state borders with Punjab and Chandigarh on Tuesday following a call by 16 farmer bodies to hold a protest in the Union Territory to seek compensation for losses caused by the recent floods.

Farmers blocking the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway (NH-152) near Ambala city on Tuesday after they were not allowed to march to the Union Territory. (HT Photo)

Farmer activists, most of them from the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) faction, were detained and taken to police stations in police buses as a preventive measure.

Farmers blocked the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway number 152 near Ambala city when they were not allowed to march towards Chandigarh in the afternoon. Superintendent of police JS Randhawa was at the spot, urging the protesters to clear the highway as commuters were inconvenienced.

SP Randhawa said that the area where the protest is being held comes under Patiala district, so Punjab Police have been informed and they will take action accordingly.

After inspecting the situation at the Shambhu toll barrier on the Haryana-Punjab border and Sadhopur barrier on the border with Chandigarh, Ambala Range inspector general of police Sibash Kabiraj, who was given the additional charge of Panchkula commissioner of police on Monday, said that eight companies of Haryana Police have been deployed at 20 checkpoints, including mobile ones to monitor the movement of vehicles and prevent any untoward incident.

Accompanied by DSPs at Sadhopur, the IG checked vehicles headed towards Chandigarh.

BKU SBS spokesperson Tejveer Singh released a video hitting out at the BJP government in Haryana and the AAP government in Punjab for “crushing the voice of farmers”.

On Monday, six farmer leaders were detained in Ambala. BKU SBS president Amarjit Singh Mohri, who was called for a meeting with the district administration at the deputy commissioner’s office, was detained after he walked out. He claimed this in a video released on social media.

The farmers are demanding a package of ₹50,000 crore from the Centre for damage caused by floods in the region. They are also demanding ₹50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss, ₹5 lakh for a damaged house and ₹10 lakh compensation for a family of a person who died in the floods.

A farmer had died in Sangrur district after being run over by a tractor-trolley and at least five policemen were injured after growers clashed with police on Monday over the detention of some farm leaders.

Farmers had claimed that their leaders were detained on Monday in different parts of Punjab, while some farmers were also held in Ambala and Kurukshetra in Haryana ahead of their protest plan. Farmers had even laid siege to toll plazas in Amritsar and Tarn Taran in protest against the detention of their leaders.

