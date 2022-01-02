Morni rape case: High court dismisses bail plea of main accused

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has dismissed the bail plea of Sunil Kumar alias Sunny, the main accused in the 2018 gangrape reported in Morni, a tourist town, 30 km from Panchkula.

The victim had alleged that she was raped for four days, from July 15 to 18, 2018, by eight to 10 men, including two policemen, at Lovely Guest House in Kaimbwala village in Morni. She was initially turned away by the local police and an FIR was registered by the Chandigarh police, but later the Panchkula police took over the case.

The bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill observed that the victim, in her statements, had consistently stood by the rape allegations. “The petitioner, being the main accused, and the allegations against him virtually having been substantiated, this court is unable to accept the contention that it is merely a case of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and not of Section 376-D IPC (gangrape),” the bench stated.

The accused had approached the high court on April 8, challenging the 2019 order of a trial court dismissing his bail plea. It was argued that even if all the allegations as alleged are taken to be correct, still the same, at best, would constitute an offence under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. It is punishable for a maximum imprisonment of two years. But the petitioner has undergone 3 years and 6 months’ sentence so far. It was also claimed that medical evidence presented did not corroborate allegations of rape.

Police had claimed that Sunny is the main accused and was running a guest house, where the woman was initially allured on the pretext of offering employment but was raped. The accused invited his friends and she was made a captive. Some photos, of the woman, were also referred to, allegedly shared by the accused to invite his friends.

The court said woman had been kept in a hotel and even if she had raised any hue and cry in a room in a hotel, the same was unlikely to have been heard by anyone else. Rather, sending of photographs to his friends would substantiate the case of the prosecution. “As such, with regard to aforestated facts and the heinous nature of crime, no case for grant of bail is made out,” the bench said dismissing his plea.