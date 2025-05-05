Mother-daughter duo held with 17 kg hash in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Fatehabad police on Sunday arrested a mother-daughter duo and recovered 17.6 kg of hash from them. The accused were identified as Harpal Kaur and her daughter Charanjit Kaur. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Harpal Kaur and her daughter Charanjit Kaur.

Both women already have NDPS cases registered against them. Harpal Kaur’s husband Joginder Singh has 22 NDPS cases, and their son Kuldeep Singh in 13 cases registered against them. The father-son duo is already in jail.

Fatehabad deputy superintendent of police Umed Singh said that they got information that both women were supplying hash from their home.

“ With their arrest, all four family members are behind bars. We will produce them before a local court and ask them where they were bringing hash from,” the DSP added.