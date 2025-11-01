MoU signed to strengthen wastewater mgmt system in Himachal

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) and the rural development department, government of Himachal on Friday for co-treatment of faecal sludge at the existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The initiative aims to strengthen wastewater management systems and curb pollution in the water bodies. The Jal Shakti Vibhag has identified 22 existing STPs across the state where infrastructure will be developed to enable co-treatment of faecal sludge. (File)

The MoU was signed by the director, rural development, Government of Himachal in the presence of the secretary rural development and the engineer-in-Chief, Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Gramin, the state has been working to address the growing challenge of faecal sludge management. The Jal Shakti Vibhag has identified 22 existing STPs across the state where infrastructure will be developed to enable co-treatment of faecal sludge.

The rural development department, in collaboration with the WASH institute has been conducting surveys, training engineers and planning sustainable methods for the safe disposal of faecal sludge in rural areas where most households depend on single-pit toilets. With increasing population, tourism and labour influx, these pits often overflow or are emptied into open areas, contaminating rivers, ponds and streams leading to serious environmental and health hazards.

As part of the pilot phase, two STPs, one at Palampur in Kangra district and other at Sundernagar in Mandi district have already been made co-treatment compliant and are fully functional providing safe sludge treatment for surrounding rural areas.

In near future, all the feasible STPs managed by the Jal Shakti Vibhag will be upgraded for co-treatment ensuring safe and sustainable faecal sludge management across most parts of rural Himachal. This initiative marks a major stride in protecting the environment and public health.

This collaborative effort reflects the state’s commitment to achieving a clean and green Himachal under the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission.